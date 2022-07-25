Dean Brody, Bowen Byram, NHLPA donate $60K to local minor hockey

Thousands of people took in Dean Brody’s concert on Saturday, as the world-renowned country artist returned to his roots for a sold-out show at Fort Steele Heritage Town.

During the performance, Brody surprised fans when he was joined on stage by Bowen Byram, a hometown NHL defenceman with the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche this past season, as well as the National Hockey League Players’ Association Goals and Dreams fund to announce a $60,000 donation to the local minor hockey community.

“Being able to return to my hometown and give something back to the place that made me who I am has been something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Brody of this past weekend’s events. “Anyone who knows me knows that the reason I do what I do is so that I could have a platform and a voice to help others. To me, there is nothing more Canadian than getting out on that ice to play a game of hockey and it has always been such a huge part of my life.

“Growing up in the East Kootenay area we would play every day. I’m so thankful for the NHLPA for coming together with me to make this weekend happen so we could support the local minor hockey league and kids from my hometown.”

The NHLPA Goals and Dreams fund, along with Brody’s partnership will provide complete new sets of hockey equipment and help cover registration fees.

“The NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund is very proud to partner with country music star Dean Brody on this initiative in his hometown of Fort Steele, B.C.,” said Devin Smith, NHLPA Goals & Dreams Chairman. “Dean’s impressive commitment to his hometown mirrors the passion that many NHLPA members have for their own hometowns around the world.

“We are thrilled to have Cranbrook’s own Bowen Byram representing all NHLPA members and their grassroots hockey program, Goals & Dreams, to help young boys and girls in the Fort Steele area participate in the great sport of hockey.”

Ahead of Saturday’s performance at Fort Steele, Brody and Byram hosted the Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association for a private meet and greet. Byram surprised 30 kids and parents and joined in on a pickup ball hockey game.

Later, during Brody’s concert at Fort Steele, Byram joined NHLPA representative Matt Langen to make the cheque presentation on stage along with 10 lucky kids from Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association.

Emma Kade, a pop singer/songwriter from Creston, won a contest hosted by Brody to perform as the opening act for the night. Trevor Panczak, an award-winning country music entertainer from Southern Alberta, also took to the stage before Brody’s performance.