Deadly accident closes Hwy 16 west of Prince George

UPDATE: Detour opened. A fatal accident closed Highway 16 west of Prince George Thursday afternoon.

Prince George RCMP says due to a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Thursday at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Highway 16 road to Vanderhoof will be temporarily closed.

A detour has been opened to non-commercial traffic via Lower Mud Road to McBride Timber North, according to Drive BC. Estimated time for highway opening is 7 p.m.

The area of the accident is Hwy 16 and Chilako Bridge. Drive BC says that is about 38 kilometres east of Vanderhoof.

North District RCMP Traffic Services is currently on scene and will be investigating the situation.

