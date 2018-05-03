Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

Unions urging members to reject ratification vote.

Unions with members employed by CP Rail will close a ratification vote on new collective bargaining agreements offered by the company on May 23.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers had both voted for strike action that was set to take place on April 21, however, CP Rail appealed to a federal government regulatory board to force a vote on new contract offers that are currently on the table.

The ratification vote will open on May 14, but both unions are urging their members to reject the offers.

If the ratification votes are rejected, then a minimum of 72 hours notice will be required from the unions before any work stoppage occurs, either by potential strike action or company lockout.

“May 23 is judgment day at Canadian Pacific,” said Doug Finnson, the TCRC president, in a press release. “CP has done everything it can to make a strike inevitable, but they can still avoid a work stoppage by bargaining in good faith.

“Teamsters are ready negotiate with CP but we cannot bargain alone,” he added. “CP has to be ready to settle outstanding issues and to provide workers with a good and fair collective agreement.”

The TCRC says the company offer doesn’t address concerns regarding fatigue and labour policy relations and management practices. The union charges that there are 8,000 grievances against the company and cases of dismissed workers rose by 500 per cent since CP Rail adopted a discipline-based labour relations strategy.

“CP designed their final offer to entice workers to abandon their grievances, some of which are valued in the tens of thousands of dollars,” said Finnson. “CP is offering a fraction of what we think the company owes, and our members see through that nonsense.”

The IBEW is equally opposed to CP Rail’s contract offer and is urging their members to reject the ratification vote.

“Your Negotiations Committee does not approve of this offer and it falls far short of anything remotely close to a deal that we would be willing to present to all of you to vote on,” reads a IBEW union bulletin.

Voting on the collective agreements offered by the company open on May 14.

The TCRC has roughly 3,000 members employed by CP Rail across Canada, while the IBEW has approximately 360.

Previous story
B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice select defenceman Carson Lambos second overall at WHL Draft

Winnipeg-born defenceman joins group of top prospects with Cranbrook club

Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

Unions urging members to reject ratification vote.

The Return of the Busk-a-thon

Fisher Peak Performing Arts society provides music for DBA’s Shop ‘til You ‘Drop on Saturday

Officials monitoring water levels at Lake Koocanusa, Kootenay Lake

As the spring freshet begins to swell local rivers and tributaries, representatives… Continue reading

EKC announces Community Cash winners

The Community Cash Awards offer local community groups an opportunity to apply for funding.

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

B.C. youth sustains life-altering injuries after longboard attack

Police are looking for two teenagers involved in the incident

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Baloney Meter: Can Conservatives claim they cut emissions while cutting taxes?

A battle over the merits of a carbon tax has been playing out between Liberals and Conservatives for more than a decade.

Hawking’s last physics paper argues for a ‘simpler’ cosmos

Hawking’s final theory on the origin of the universe has been published in a journal.

60-year-old cargo plane that crashed in Georgia was on final trip

The C-130 cargo plane crashed in Savannah, Ga. on May 2.

Canadian military adds more generals and admirals than soldiers or sailors

The Canadian military has been getting heavier up top, and not in the muffin sort of way.

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

The Emergency Measures Organization says Saint John has hit water levels not seen since 1973

Canada loses NAFTA court challenge, reviving environmental concerns

The government has lost a court bid to overturn a NAFTA ruling involving a Nova Scotia quarry and marine terminal project

Most Read