This dead killer whale was discovered on Nootka Island on Wednesday. (Photo - Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation)

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

A dead killer whale calf was discovered near Nootka Island on Wednesday.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada took DNA samples of the animal, which could identify whether the killer whale was a transient, northern resident or southern resident.

The whale was discovered in Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation Territory and about 60 of the Nation’s members participated in a ceremony to “allow the spirit of the whale to go home,” on Thursday morning according to Mowachaht/Muchalaht administrator Kevin Kowalchuk.

“Today’s ceremony showed the respect that the Mowachaht/Muchalaht people have for all living creatures,” the Nation said through a media release. “They are the keepers of the land and are the best managers of the resources in their Territory, whether they be on land or in the waters.”

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation Chief Mike Maquinna has asked DFO for a report on the whale’s cause of death.

“This is very concerning to our people,” Maquinna said through the release. “We ask DFO to report back to us as to the cause of death of this young whale so that we can understand what is happening in our waters.”

The whale is expected to be transported to the provincial animal health care centre in Abbotsford to determine a cause of death.

READ MORE: Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

READ MORE: Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

READ MORE: Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior
Next story
Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the Week of November 11-17: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Stewart Taylor left a musical legacy behind

The Cranbrook musical community is mourning the passage of one of its central personalities

Montreal-based author pens crime novel starring Cranbrook protagonist

Montreal-based, Kimberley-born writer Del Chatterson has published his first fiction novel, and… Continue reading

Salvador Ready Mix Snipers win big in Invermere

The Salvador Ready Mix Snipers played in a Peewee house tournament in… Continue reading

Cranbrook Oilers gold in Nelson tournament

The Cranbrook Oilers brought back the gold this past weekend, they were… Continue reading

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

World O’ Words: Real bearcat! Real donnybrook! Heyrube!

Congratulations to the College of the Rockies Avalanche, Women’s and Men’s squads,… Continue reading

Payment for Sin? Or A New Vision?

Yme Woensdregt In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been writing about… Continue reading

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police prob several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Most Read