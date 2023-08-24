(file photo)

(file photo)

Daytime flights return to Kelowna airport amid wildfire

Airspace restrictions have been in place since Aug. 18

Planes are flying in and out of Kelowna International Airport today (Aug. 24).

Wildfire-related airspace restrictions limited flights to and from the area since Aug. 18.

Some restrictions remain in place and could impact a plane’s ability to arrive or depart.

YLW continues to work with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada, and Transport Canada to increase access to airspace.

Travellers are encouraged to check the status of their flights at ylw.kelowna.ca before heading to the airport.

READ MORE: Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna being held

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelAirportB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre’s grassroots ask same of him
Next story
13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Black Wolves went undefeated this season and won the MacDonald Cup at the Western Canadian Jr. B invitational in Port Coquitlam last week. Photo courtesy Russ Sheppard.
Black Wolves capture MacDonald Cup at Western Canadian Jr. B Invitational tournament

Radio promo for the CKEK duo of Burt Decaire and F.J Hurtak, Cranbrook, early 1980s.
The WIHL on EK Radio 1970-1987: The inside Story

Hugs & Slugs
Hugs & Slugs welcomes the rain

RCMP file photo (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Cranbrook RCMP investigating after vehicles vandalized with hate symbol