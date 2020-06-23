Dave Hill named new principal at Mt. Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook

Dave Hill, pictured at far left, is the new principal of Mount Baker Secondary School. He is pictured here in June, 2018, with Jo-Anna LeGrandeur (centre), recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence, and other colleagues from Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook. Left to right: Hill, then Principal Viveka Johnson, Paul Knipe, LeGrandeur, Grant Duchsherer, Darrell Taylor, Ross Robertson. Barry Coulter photo

A new principal will be taking the helm of Mount Baker Secondary School, in time for the new school year in the Fall.

On Tuesday, June 23, School District 5 announced the appointment of Dave Hill as the Cranbrook high school’s new principal, effective August, 2020.

Hill will replace Viveka Johnson, who recently accepted the position of Director of Instruction – Learning Support Services for neighbouring School District 6 (SD6).

“Dave is more than ready to take on this leadership role”, says Frank Lento, SD5 Board Chair. “He fosters strong relationships within the school community and has a talent for viewing challenges as opportunities. I look forward to seeing how he incorporates the newly revised curriculum into secondary school learning.”

Lento said that Hill was instrumental in putting together Mount Baker’s Covid Safety Plan and is already planning strategies for effective learning within Covid guidelines for the 2020/21 school year.

Hill says there are still many unknowns with respect to Covid-19 safety protocols that will impact how the new school year unfolds. “I am excited about puzzling over those challenges, collaborating with colleagues at Mount Baker and finding opportunities within the revised curriculum to engage our students in learning.”

Born in Vancouver, Hill moved to the East Kootenay in 1992 to begin teaching. He has spent his entire career in SD5 and has taught many subjects over the years, including working with colleagues in MBSS’s Drama and Outdoors programs. He is presently one of two Vice Principals at MBSS, a position he has held for eight (8) years.

Hill is married to Sylvie de Grandpré (Mme Sylvie), an educator with SD5 who is presently completing her PhD in Education. He has a son and a daughter, both of whom graduated from MBSS. In his spare time he enjoys “being taken for walks by his wife”, kayaking and gardening. Hill also admits to having an extensive collection of home projects so that he never has to worry about having nothing to do.

For information on enrolling at Mount Baker Secondary school please visit the SD5 website at sd5.bc.ca or contact the school directly.