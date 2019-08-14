At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Saturday morning, dash cam footage captured a semi trailer as it passed another semi by crossing over the double yellow line. (Twitter)

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

A dangerous pass made by a semi truck driver has resulted in the driver’s termination.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, dash cam footage captured a semi trailer as it passed another semi by crossing over the double yellow line separating oncoming traffic. Both trucks were headed eastbound on Highway 1 just outside of Salmon Arm.

At the start of the video, a yellow merge left sign can be seen on the right hand side of the road, indicating the two eastbound lanes will soon become one.

A few seconds later as the highway narrows to a single eastbound lane, a semi is captured on video passing the dashcam-equipped truck on the left hand side, going at least halfway over the double yellow line.

Read more: ‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Read more: Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

The semi that made the illegal pass is owned by the Richmond-based Stryder Motorfreight, the company stated in a tweet the next afternoon that the matter had been dealt with.

“We have identified the driver in the video and taken him out of service – he will never drive for us again,” Stryder Motorfreight’s tweet read.

The incident also caught the attention of DriveSmartBC and BC Transportation. The ministry, in reply to the Twitter thread, wrote that the video will be sent to the British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement agency for follow-up.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire update in the RDEK
Next story
‘Sextortion’ emails on the rise, targeting Canadians who may or may not visit porn sites

Just Posted

Local wakesurfers have podium success in Texas

Ryder and Dagen Duczek had podium finishes at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Stop in Waco, Texas

Wildfire update in the RDEK

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Cranbrook couple celebrates 65th anniversary, commemorated by MP Stetski

Hugo and Marion Hess were married in Cranbrook on Aug. 7

Kimberley RCMP seek suspect passing counterfeit bills

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that police know the… Continue reading

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Hugs and Slugs

Huge Hugs to Willow Appliances awesome repairman! Prompt and very efficient service… Continue reading

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Most Read