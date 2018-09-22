Dale Shudra resumes campaign for Conservative nomination

Barry Coulter

The nomination contest to choose the Conservative Party candidate for the federally riding of Kootenay-Columbia has officially opened.

On Thursday, Sept. 20, Dale Shudra of Radium announced that he will be seeking that nomination.

Sudra had earlier declared his intention to seek the candidacy in February, 2018. However, he suspended his campaign after the riding association Annual General Meeting in April.

“It became apparent [then] that the contest would be delayed until the fall,” Shudra said in a release. “Nomination contests are not meant to be drawn out campaigns, and given the delay I felt it best to suspend my campaign activities. I am now back fully engaged.”

Shudra has been politically active in the area since 2010, including two terms as a director for the Conservative riding association. He has been actively involved in his community, coaching minor sports for many seasons, served three times as Rotary President, and sits on various boards and advisory committees.

He was recently acclaimed as a Councillor for the village of Radium Hot Springs.

He ran for the nomination in the last contest in 2011, but withdrew from that campaign following the death of a close family member. David Wilks went on to win that nomination, eventually winning the federal election of 2011 and serving one term before losing to current NDP MP Wayne Stetski in 2015.

The next federal election is set for October 21, 2019.