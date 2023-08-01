B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cyberattack on B.C. health websites may have taken personal information

240,000 email addresse may have had their personal data compromised

A cyberattack on three websites hosted by the Health Employers Association of British Columbia may have seized personal information associated with 240,000 email addresses.

Michael McMillian, CEO of the association, says information obtained could include social insurance numbers, home addresses, passport and licence details and other personal data.

McMillian says they’ll be reaching out to everyone whose information may have been compromised and will offer them two years of monitoring by the credit agency Equifax.

He says investigators cannot “conclusively determine” which information may have been stolen but caution demanded that they assume all information has been compromised.

McMillian says no health records were obtained by the hackers.

The Health Employers Association is the bargaining agent for 200 publicly funded health care employers, representing 170,000 unionized workers, including physicians, nurses, health science workers and paramedics.

cybersecurityHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Get ready to sneak some zucchini onto your neighbour’s porch Aug. 8
Next story
B.C. PharmaCare to cover another diabetes device

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s pro disc golfer Casey Hanemayer’s season is off to a hot start with numerous wins including big ones at the Edmonton Open and the BC Open, in back-to-back weekends. Photo courtesy of Andre Lodder - Parked Pro.
Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer wins BC, Edmonton disc golf opens

South Country firefighters and a BC Wildfire Initial attack crew responded to a wildfire near Elko on Monday. RDEK file
South Country firefights respond to wildfire near Elko

An overdose advisory has been issued for Greater Victoria. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)
Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook

Select river systems in the Kootenays will be closed to angling from 2 p.m. to midnight from July 31-Sept. 10 in order to protect fish. Pixabay photo.
Province reduces angling times in Kootenay waterways