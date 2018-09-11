Pacific Highway border crossing. (Wikimedia Commons image)

Baby girl revived after she stopped breathing at Surrey-U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby who stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon.

In a news release issued Monday, officers responded to the pre-primary lanes regarding a request for assistance for an infant that was not breathing.

The mother and her daughter were waiting in line to enter the U.S. at 12:45 p.m., the release notes.

“While waiting, the mother noticed her daughter was not breathing and appeared to be blue. CBP officers responded to administer first aid and contacted 911 requesting emergency medical technicians. The CBP officers were able to re-establish breathing in the infant and she regained consciousness.”

North Whatcom EMTs responded to the scene, and assisted in transferring the mother and daughter to a nearby hospital in Canada.

“The quick and professional response by CBP personnel in Blaine assisted in saving this infant’s life,” said acting area port director Kenneth Williams in the release. “This scenario portrays CBP’s commitment to protect and serve our communities and the traveling public.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
Next story
Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

Just Posted

St. Mary evacuation alert lifted

What a difference a little bit of cooler weather and lower humidity… Continue reading

Election 2018: Popoff seeks another council term

Incumbent Ron Popoff running for another four years at the city council table

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Ice trim roster following preseason tourney

Club earns two wins and suffers a loss in three games against U.S. division teams

NDP MPs hear cannabis concerns in Cranbrook

Marijuana dispensaries, medical cannabis users, and health care professionals bring concerns to feds

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Trump still fumeing over NYT op-ed

Customs officers revive baby at Surrey – U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

Hurricane Florence could hit East Coast states hard

Millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes

Guns, border crossers top list of concerns Liberal MPs bring to caucus retreat

Liberals gather in Saskatoon today for a caucus retreat

Calgarians anticipate details on a possible 2026 Winter Games bid

A draft plan is to be presented to city council on Tuesday

Most Read