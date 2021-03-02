Curbside recycling collection program set for May debut

A residential curbside recycling collection program is expected to begin in Cranbrook on May 3.

The city has created a webpage for residents to find information on pickup schedules, cart information and acceptable materials for recycling, as well as an FAQ section.

“I want to thank RecycleBC and the RDEK for working with us and funding the purchase of the carts,” said Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. “To be able to offer curbside recycling to our community without impacting utility fees was an opportunity that would have been difficult to pass up.

“I am excited to see the curbside recycling program taking shape, and I fully expect our residents will be pleased with this service.”

The service will be run in partnership with GFL and Recycle BC, with specialized 240-litre recycling carts being delivered to each residential household starting on April 9, along with an information package. Each cart will be tagged with a serial number for tracking purposes, particularly for determining when recycling has been collected and ensure there’s no contamination in the recyclable material.

“We are looking forward to starting the curbside recycling program. We encourage residents to use the recycling webpage to search recyclable items, download their pickup schedule, and sign up for email reminders for their recycling and garbage pickup,” says Katelyn Pocha, Water/Wastewater Project Manager with the City of Cranbrook.

Most recyclable material will be accepted, however, there are several items that are not eligible, including glass, soft plastics (such as grocery bags or plastic wrapping), styrofoam and electronics. Ineligible items can still be taken to the RecycleBC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station.

Last summer, the city received a $691640 grant from the RDEK to be paid out over five years to facilitate the purchase of the recycling carts. In November, the city signed a five-year agreement with RecycleBC for curbside recycling, which allowed for a $236,050 per year incentive to the municipality to provide the recycling service to residential households.

Later in the fall, GLF was awarded a three-year contract to provide the collection service, with an option for a two-year renewal.



