Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Package containing the drugs seized Oct. 11 from Matsqui Institution

Crystal meth with an estimated institutional value of $183,000 was seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on Oct. 11, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A CSC press release states that a package containing the drugs was found “as a result of the vigilance of staff members” at the medium-security prison.

No details were released on exactly how and where the drugs were located.

CSC says it uses a number of methods to prevent drugs from entering its facilities. These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC works in partnership with police on any potential charges.

The agency runs a toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) to report drug use/trafficking and other concerning activities at federal prisons.

RELATED: Drugs seized at Matsqui Institution on same day inmate assaulted


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drugsprison

Previous story
Trudeau visit to Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc a chance to rectify Tofino mistake: chief
Next story
Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River

Just Posted

At the Cranbrook Public Library
At the Cranbrook Public Library

The beaver dam at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook. Barry Coulter photo
Idlewild beaver relocation postponed until spring

The Pétain Falls in the Pétain Basin. Photo courtesy BC Parks
Mount Pétain in the Rockies to have name rescinded

COVID-19 exposure identified in Fort St. James. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak at Joseph Creek Village is over: Interior Health