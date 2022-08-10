Crossing to be closed at King Street Aug. 17-19

The crossing at the intersection at King Street and Van Horne Street (Highway 3) in Cranbrook will be closed to traffic August 17-19.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is upgrade the signals at the railway crossing over those days, according to a mininstry statement Wednesday.

“To enable the upgrade of the signalization at the King Street Intersection, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be closing King Street to all crossing traffic August 17th through August 19th.

Alternate access to King Street and points north can be had via Jimsmith Lake Road, 3rd Street North and 6th Street North. The Ministry says through traffic on Highway 3 will not be affected nor will traffic turning on 9th Street into downtown Cranbrook.