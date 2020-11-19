The Southeast District's Major Crimes Unit of the RCMP has taken the investigative lead into the death of an Enderby man. (Black Press - file photo)

Crime stats in the Elk Valley: Noise complaints up in Fernie

Sgt. Trevor Tribes of the Elk Valley RCMP updated the City of Fernie and District of Sparwood on happenings in the municipalities

Crime statistics for Fernie and Sparwood have been released by the Elk Valley RCMP, with Sgt. Trevor Tribes updating the two councils on activity over the three months between July and September this year.

FERNIE:

In Fernie, total criminal code offenses are steady at 92 over the three months, compared to 93 at the same time in 2019. There were 395 calls for service compared to 401 in July-September 2019.

Drilling down on the statistics, crimes against persons were down to 14 from 26, criminal code property offenses were down to 49 from 56 while under “other” offenses which include causing disturbances, Sgt. Tribes reported instances were up to 26 from 11.

Sgt. Tribes explained that disturbance calls were usually to do with people fighting in stores or on the street. “Generally speaking not serious offenses, and quite often police (are) called to keep the peace.”

Of note, under bylaw offenses, the number of noise complains was up significantly to 25 calls for service, compared to 14 at the same time last year.

“12 of the noise complains were from loud parties that were reported between 11pm and 2am,” said Sgt. Tribes. “5 of the complaints were attributed to complaints in shares accommodations.”

Sgt. Tribes said the complains appeared to show that many were not adhering to public health advice.

“The nightclubs and the bars are not open as late, so the BBQs and the house parties … despite what public health is encouraging people to do, they are continuing.”

He said that as the RCMP had no enforcement directives on public health and gatherings (as of Nov. 16), responding officers could only ask people to turn down the noise and educate people about public health recommendations and “encourage people to be mindful of the pandemic we’re all experiencing right now.”

On traffic offenses, turns out there are a lot of folks in Fernie talking on their phones as they drive around town, with eight tickets given for using an electronic device while driving in the City of Fernie in September alone.

Over the quarter there were 16 collisions reported, down from 18 last year.

SPARWOOD:

The statistics out of Sparwood are trending in different directions, with 77 criminal code offenses between July and September, up from 67 at the same time last year, while calls for service were similarly up to 307 compared to 266 in 2019.

Sgt. Tribes reported that stats were “overall up in several areas” in the district, with crimes against persons up to 22 from 16, criminal code property offenses up to 36 from 35, and “other” offenses up to 19 from 16.

Sgt. Tribes against touched on domestic violence offenses, commenting that of the 3 assaults, 1 assault causing bodily harm and 1 sex assault reported, “those are all rising from domestic violence issues.

“Sparwood, like any other community in this province…domestic violence lives here.”

On road traffic, he reported that collisions were up significantly within the District of Sparwood in the quarter, up to 21 reported incidents compared to 9 at the same time last year.

Of those incidents, 7 involved a collision with an animal, 2 were hit and runs, 1 was an impaired driving incident, another 1 was a “possible” impaired driving incident, 3 incidents of parked vehicles being hit, 1 collision at the intersection of Michel Creek Rd and Hwy. 43, 2 read-end collisions, 1 incident caused by plyboard falling off the back of a truck, a single-vehicle incident of a vehicle driving off road into a ditch, and 1 unattended hit-and-run which “turned out to be a motorist from Alberta.”

Sgt. Tribes also reported the incident of a tractor-trailer jack-knifing off Hwy. 3 on Aug. 18 was included within the Sparwood statistics.

Sparwood residents were again said to be chatty behind the wheel. “There’s no shortage of people out there talking on their cellphone while driving,” said Sgt. Tribes.

Noise complaints were slightly down for the district, with 6 incidents reported over the quarter.

“5 were related to private residences, and 1 from a party at the highschool … (there was) a bit of a shindig going on in the parking lot.”

READ MORE: RCMP update: Fatal accidents, animal cruelty and graffiti in the Elk Valley


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau defends arrest of Huawei executive, says countries must stand up to China
Next story
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Just Posted

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C

Many retailers and businesses had voiced their frustration with a lack of mask mandate before

Droptine, a 5-by-5 mule deer buck who was poached within Kimberley limits. This photo was taken by Dallas Rehill who said "It deeply saddens me I won't be able to photograph this beautiful animal in years to come."
Famous Kimberley deer shot by poacher

“Droptine” was shot within Kimberley city limits, after hunting season closed; CO has leads in investigation

The City of Cranbrook has sold 100 acres of industrial land formerly owned by Tembec to Peak Renewables. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City of Cranbrook announces sale of former Tembec industrial lands for $6M

The sale of nearly 100 acres of city-owned industrial land formerly owned… Continue reading

The mRNA miracle?
A new age of vaccines: The ‘mRNA’ miracle

The new ‘messenger ribonucleic acid’ vaccines are a historical advance in medical technology

The incident occurred around Genelle. Photo: Google Maps
Driver airlifted to hospital after Hwy 22 collision near Genelle

Hwy 22 remains closed due to multi-vehicle collision

A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

A skier wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of the downhill ski season at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Friday, November 13, 2020. Recreational travel has been suspended across B.C. until at least Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Recreational travel, religious service also banned until Dec. 7

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

The Southeast District's Major Crimes Unit of the RCMP has taken the investigative lead into the death of an Enderby man. (Black Press - file photo)
Crime stats in the Elk Valley: Noise complaints up in Fernie

Sgt. Trevor Tribes of the Elk Valley RCMP updated the City of Fernie and District of Sparwood on happenings in the municipalities

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Most Read