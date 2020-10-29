Crime severity index shows an increase in Cranbrook crime

Statistics Canada has released the latest index, which is based on police-reported incidents

The Crime Severity Index (CSI) for Cranbrook rose almost 14 per cent in 2019 over the previous year. Statistics Canada released the latest data, which is based on police-reported incidents, Thursday morning, October 29.

The Crime Severity Index (CSI) measures changes in the level of severity of crime in Canada and individual communities from year to year.

In the index, all crimes are assigned a weight based on their seriousness. The level of seriousness is based on actual sentences handed down by the courts in all provinces and territories.

The report shows details crime statistics from Cranbrook. In 2019, 2,086 actual incidents, including traffic violations, were reported by the RCMP. This is up over 1,823 in 2018, an increase of 13.31 per cent. The average over the past five years was 1,876 incidents.

In 2019, 464 persons were charged, 427 of them adults.

Of these incidents, 122 turned out to be unfounded in 2019, or 5.53 per cent.

The index breaks down various crimes into a long detailed list, many of which types were not reported in Cranbrook in 2019. There were, for instance, no instances of murder, manslaughter or any such violations causing death.

Some numbers of note:

• There were 25 instances of level one sexual assault, 14 violations against children.

• There were five incidents of aggravated assault (level 3), 39 of assault causing bodily harm (level 2) and 147 level 1 assaults reported.

• Four firearms violations were reported, eight total robbery incidents, and six incidents of forcible confinement.

• There were 116 incidents of uttering threats, 110 of indecent or harassing communications, and 41 of criminal harassment.

• There were three instances of arson (no one charged), and 69 incidents of breaking and entering.

• Amongst traffic violations, there were 53 incidents of impaired driving in 2019, down from 88 in 2018.

The complete report can be found at www150statscan.gc.ca, or click here