Crime prevention report looks at potential neighbourhood impact of homeless shelter

As the provincial efforts progress on plans for a homeless shelter in Cranbrook, an internal city report from a crime prevention expert raised potential issues and made a number of recommendations to minimize opportunities for crime.

The report is dated Oct. 2021 — eight months after the City of Cranbrook approved a zoning amendment permitting homeless shelter operations at 209 16th Ave N during a special council meeting on Feb. 1, 2021.

The report examined the site itself, using principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), which examines the relationship between the environment, people, land use and loss prevention.

The consultant also projected a number of activities that are likely to occur at the site, such as crimes of opportunity, street stress and social unrest, particularly noting potential impacts to the residential neighbourhood, along with public facilities such as the Memorial and Kinsmen arenas, Mount Baker Secondary School, BGC Cranbrook, Western Financial Place and the public library.

The crime prevention report also cited previous city reports identifying used needles, trespassing, and camping in the doorways of the Memorial arena, as well as drug deals being observed at the side of the building. The report also warned about potential for conflict amongst neighbourhood residents from crimes such as thefts from vehicles and outbuildings.

The crime prevention report’s conclusions included recommendations such as completely fencing the area to clearly articulate the property boundary, creating a single access point, and adding more lighting in the area to increase visibility and security, among other design proposals.

Additional suggestions included hiring two more bylaw officers, while also utilizing volunteers with the RCMP volunteer program, establishing Block Watch groups, conducting school educational campaigns and programs.

Since the city’s zoning approval a year ago, BC Housing purchased the property, which includes a building that currently houses services provided by Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C., the same non-profit organization that will be operating the shelter.

The province is spending $4.4 million to purchase the property and renovate the building, along with investing a further $1.6 million in annual operating funding to provide shelter services.

In a statement, the City of Cranbrook noted the report — which was initiated by city staff — informs operational details and is not a politically-focused document.

”It is common practice for this type of report to be commissioned by administration from third-party experts for various things, from the construction of stairs to the design and development of intersections, as examples,” reads the statement.

“City administration sought professional advice on how the City could make the neighbourhood safer, given the property’s future use for the proposed homeless shelter, by reducing the risks of crime through landscaping, fencing, surveillance and maintenance.

“The City will work closely with BC Housing and Community Connections to help best incorporate the shelter within the surrounding neighbourhood.”

In a separate statement, BC Housing confirmed the city shared the report with the crown corporation when it was completed, while also conducting a separate security assessment to address concerns raised by the city and Community Connections.

“Selecting sites for shelters is a complex process, with many factors to consider,” reads a portion of the statement. “We chose to purchase 209 16th Ave. because of its proximity to services in the same building, appropriateness of the building to accommodate a shelter and the city’s support. The site is also appropriately sized and offers opportunities for potential future developments to improve access to housing for people experiencing homelessness in Cranbrook.”

Once renovations are completed, the shelter is expected to be operational later this year.

The existing shelter services currently operated out of the Travelodge motel will cease once the new location opens, according to the province.

While BC Housing and Community Connections will be operating the shelter, the city is also pursing an in-house or contracted social development position to help coordinate first responders with local government and non-profit social services.

This year, the city has budgeted $50,000, while the RDEK has also chipped in $85,000, as administration is also eyeing a longer term plan through funding support from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) and other sources.



