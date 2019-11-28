Crews working to fix gas leak at residence on 2nd St. S

Emergency personnel and industry technicians are on scene at a gas leak at a residence on 2nd St. S Thursday morning, according the City of Cranbrook.

Firefighters, along with the city’s Public Works and Fortis B.C. staff are on site working to resolve the incident.

The scene is adjacent to Laurie Middle School, and staff and students are safe, according to the school district. Students will remain in classes and are set to be released as per regularly scheduled dismissal at 3:09 p.m.

Traffic will likely be interrupted on 2nd St. S as crews work to resolve the issue.

A detour is in place, but the city is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.



