Crews tackling small local wildfires

Lightning-caused blazes burn less than a hectare near Kimberley, Lake Koocanusa

Crews with the BC Wildfire Service have responded to two small local wildfires near Kimberley and the south end of Lake Koocanusa that are suspected to be lightning-caused.

Both fires are less than a hectare in size, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

A fire discovered on Wednesday estimated at half a hectare in size east of Kimberley is under control and is being patrolled by fire crews.

Another small fire on the North Meadow Creek Forest Service Road at the southern end of Lake Koocanusa was also reported on Wednesday, but fire crews have already put it out, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

While fire activity is relatively quiet across the region, officials have issued Category Three and Category Two prohibitions on open burning.

The fire bans prohibit open fires, excluding a campfire, that burns piled material no larger than two metres high and three metres wide, or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares (2000 square metres) in size.

Much of the area around Cranbrook and Kimberley has a very low to low fire danger rating, however, the south country by the Canada/USA border does have pockets rated moderate to high.

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

