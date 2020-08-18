Crews responding to wildfire near Wasa

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support are responding to a wildfire near Wasa that is roughly estimated at 2.1 hectares.

While ground crews are working on the fire, air tankers have dropped water and retardant around the perimeter.

Smoke is highly visible from Highway 93/95 and the surrounding Wasa area, however, no values are currently being threatened.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The BC Wildfire Service map also shows another small fire burning up near Skookumchuck and a large wildfire burning remotely roughly 30 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats.

