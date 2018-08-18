Crews planning controlled burns for Meachen Creek fire

B.C. Wildfire Service hoping to conduct planned ignitions on Sunday to help containment lines

The B.C. Wildfire Service is hoping to conduct a controlled burn on Sunday to support containment lines for the Meachen Creek wildfire burning southwest of Kimberley.

If weather conditions are favourable, officials are hoping to start ignitions by Sunday afternoon.

READ: Meachen Creek fire changed little overnight

“Conducting planned ignition operations strengthens our containment lines” says Travis Abbey, BCWS Incident Commander. “However, they will only happen in ideal conditions”.

There was no change or concern with the Meachen Creek Wildfire overnight, according to the RDEK. More resources are expected to arrive in the coming days, which will include an Incident Management Team.

Crews continued to build guard on Saturday with the aid of heavy equipment and air support.

READ: Evacuation alert issued for City of Kimberley

The St. Mary Lake area that includes 65 properties remains under evacuation order, while the City of Kimberley remains under evacuation alert.

An Information Line remains set up at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188 and information is available on the RDEK’s website at: www.rdek.bc.ca.