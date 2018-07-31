Crews fighting 10-hectare wildfire near Blue Lake

The cause of a fire discovered Monday burning near of Canal Flats is still under investigation.

The Southeast Fire Centre is calling the area’s latest wildfire the Findlay Creek Fire, as per it’s location near the creek about 80 kilometres north of Cranbrook, west of Canal Flats.

It was discovered Monday, July 30. “We initially called it the Blue Lake Fire,” said Ashley Davidoff of the South East Fire Centre, based in Castlegar. “But we gave to this name because it’s better geographical information about where the fire actually is.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Findlay Creek Fire was estimated to be about 10 hectares in size.

“Today [Tuesday, July 31] it received aviation support by way of a skimmer [an amphibious aircraft that can skim water and continue fighting a fire without having to return to base].

“We didn’t see significant growth overnight — so that’s good,” Davidoff said, adding that in addition to aviation, there were crews on the ground fighting the wildfire.

The Findlay Creek Fire is only about five kilometres away from the Blue Lake campground, but BC WildFire Service says the fire is not threatening any communities or structures.

Other fires were started in the region Monday, according to the BC Wildfire Service, but aside from the Findlay Creek Fire, four others are burning remotely, and range in size from 0.01 hectares to 0.03 hectares, as of Tuesday afternoon.

