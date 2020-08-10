Crews, aircraft responding to wildfire eight kilometres west of Cranbrook

Crews are responding to a wildfire near Kiakho Lake, eight kilometres west of Cranbrook. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.

Crews and air support are responding to a wildfire eight kilometres west of Cranbrook at Kiakho Lake on Monday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire is estimated at less than a hectare in size and is suspected to be lightning caused. No structures are currently being threatened.

Crews are tackling the blaze on the ground, while helicopters and air tankers are also providing support. The BC Wildfire Service notes that aircraft may be bucketing and skimming water sources in the Kiakho Lake area and that anyone recreating in the area be mindful of fire suppression operations.