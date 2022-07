Members of the public are asked to call the RCMP with any information

Clark Hills is wanted by police. He was last seen in Creston, B.C. (Creston RCMP)

The Creston RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for robbery on an endorsed warrant.

Clark Hills was last seen in Creston, B.C. He is 45 years old and is described as a white man standing six feet tall and approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

To report any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

