Creston RCMP investigating forcible confinement and sexual assault

The Creston RCMP are currently investigating a violent incident which occurred Tuesday evening, involving a Creston woman being forced into her vehicle and sexually assaulted by an unknown assailant. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance seeking witnesses or information.

On Tuesday December 11, 2018 at approximately 11:00 pm the East Kootenay Regional Hospital contacted the Creston RCMP to advise that they were treating a 47 year-old Creston woman who had reported being forcibly confined and sexually assaulted earlier that evening.

The victim stated to RCMP investigators that at approximately 7:00 pm she was transferring items from her vehicle to her house while parked in the alley behind the 1100 Block of Hillside Drive in Creston when she was accosted from behind by an unknown assailant who forced her into her vehicle. The suspect covered the woman’s head with what appeared to be bags, and bound her hands and feet with tape. The suspect then drove the woman’s vehicle, a 2008 Grey Pontiac Wave Hatchback away, with her in it.

The suspect drove the victim east out of Creston on Highway 3 and at one point on Highway 3 the suspect pulled over and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect then continued east on Highway 3 and once near Cranbrook the suspect stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. The victim was able to free herself from the restraints and drove herself to Cranbrook where she received assistance.

The Creston RCMP is seeking any possible witnesses who may have seen something at the woman’s residence or along the route. Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.