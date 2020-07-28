Creston RCMP investigating after remains of missing Alberta man found

Lewis Pierce White’s remains were recovered in the Moyie River on July 27

Creston RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after the remains of a missing Alberta man were discovered in the Moyie River on July 27.

Lewis Pierce White was last seen on July 23 in Lethbridge, Alta. Police said that Lewis was travelling to a destination in B.C. but never arrived as scheduled. His remains were recovered in the area where his vehicle was located, near the hamlet of Yahk.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest that criminality was involved in Mr. White’s sudden death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District. “We extend our deepest condolences to Lewis’ family during this difficult time.”

Since July 26, authorities had been working alongside Creston Search and Rescue to locate White. The BC Coroners Service is now investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means White came to his death.

