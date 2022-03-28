(Trevor Crawley/Cranbrook Townsman)

Creston murder proceedings held over until May

Police recently announced the murder charge, following investigation into the death of a woman in February

A Creston man charged with second-degree murder had a brief appearance at the Cranbrook Law Court on Monday, as the proceedings are being held over until May 9.

READ MORE: Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Creston home

Mitchell McIntyre is being held in custody for his alleged role in the death of Julia Howe, a 56-year-old Creston woman, and appeared by video link from a correctional facility in the Okanagan.

A plea has not yet been entered into the court record.

Police announced the murder charge on March 17, which had been investigating since Howe was discovered dead in her home on Feb. 6. While the death was initially believed to be from natural causes, further investigation determined it was a homicide, according to an RCMP news release.

Previous story
Prescribed burn near Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin Wednesday
Next story
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Just Posted

(Trevor Crawley/Cranbrook Townsman)
Creston murder proceedings held over until May

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency services, along with ʔaq’am, Kimberley, the BC Wildfire Service and MFLNRORD partners will be conducting a prescribed burn near the Canadian Rockies International Airport on Wednesday, March 30. Smoke will be visible from the surrounding areas. (City of Kimberley file)
Prescribed burn near Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin Wednesday

Dennis Walker (middle) is joined by past recipients of the Citizen of the Year award winners. Pictured back, left to right: Skip Fennessy, Frank Vanden Broek, Jason Wheeldon, Garry Anderson, Jim Wavrecan, Mike Adams. Front row, left to right: Ann Wavrecan, Karin Penner, Dennis Walker, Loree Duczek, and Nella Rounsville.
Walker celebrated as Cranbrook’s 2021 Citizen of the Year

Kimberley Search and Rescue urge caution after responding to two extremely serious incidents over the weekend involving people and a dog falling through thin ice on area lakes. Photo courtesy Kimberley SAR.
1 person dead as thin ice at Moyie Lake, Premier Lake causes busy weekend for Kimberley SAR