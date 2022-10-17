(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Creston man in custody after attack with cleaver

A disagreement between two people led to an aggravated assault

A man is in custody facing an aggravated assault charge after an attack with a cleaver.

On Oct. 8, the Creston RCMP responded to what was originally reported as an axe attack on the 400 block of 4 Ave. N. The man allegedly attacked the victim after a disagreement between the two of them.

After the attack, the man fled the area. The victim was transported to hospital with extensive injuries, but they are expected to recover.

The suspect was later arrested and is being held for a court date later this week.

READ MORE: Motorists robbed by man on motorcycle near Castlegar

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Robber with toy gun robbed after dropping backpack of cash during B.C. arrest: RCMP
Next story
Russian warplane crashes into Russian city, killing 2, igniting apartment blaze

Just Posted

Donnie Walsh, Canada’s ‘Father of the Blues,’ who founded Downchild Blues Band in 1969, and who is leading still on a tour to Cranbrook.
Downchild will make KCT Cranbrook’s House of Blues, Oct. 25

(Black Press file photo)
Creston man in custody after attack with cleaver

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka is encouraging people to submit their feedback to the Electoral Boundaries Commission. Map courtesy Electoral Boundaries Commission.
MLA Shypitka encourages feedback to proposed riding boundary changes

Wayne Price celebrates his electoral win with his wife, Cheryl, and campaign volunteers and supporters on Saturday night at the Cranbrook Curling Centre. Trevor Crawley photo.
Price eyes Cranbrook priorities as election dust settles