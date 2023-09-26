The Cranbrook Law Court. Trevor Crawley photo.

Creston man charged with murder to stand trial next year

Mitchell McIntyre is charged with second-degree murder

A trial date has been set next year for a Creston man charged with second-degree murder.

Mitchell McIntyre will stand trial in BC Supreme Court in Cranbrook starting on July 2, 2024, which is expected to run for most of the month, while pre-trial applications are set to begin in April 2024.

Mitchell was charged for his alleged role in the death of Julia Howe on Feb. 6, 2022, according to a court document.

According to an RCMP press release, police responded to a Creston home after a woman was found deceased on Feb. 6, 2022.

The investigation evolved from a sudden death investigation into a suspected homicide.

McIntyre was arrested on March 16, 2022 and remains in custody.

Previous story
Category 2 fire restrictions rescinded in Southeast Fire Centre
Next story
Drought makes B.C. more vulnerable than usual to first fall storm

Just Posted

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Access to Alberta health care services for B.C. patients remains complicated

The Cranbrook Law Court. Trevor Crawley photo.
Creston man charged with murder to stand trial next year

The Memorial Arena has been closed for the season due to concerns with the building’s roof structure. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Cranbrook Memorial Arena closed for the season due to structural concerns

Work continues on the Shadow Mountain Sanitary Sewer project, which will bring municipal sewer services out to the area. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Work continues on major capital infrastructure projects in Cranbrook