Good Night Out also includes a street team on the Granville strip, offering water, harm reduction supplies and more. (GNO/Instagram)

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

A new text-based hotline in Metro Vancouver is aiming to collect data on what organizers say is one of the most difficult kinds of misconduct to track: street harassment.

Created by Good Night Out, a Vancouver-based anti-harassment group, “Creep off” is a data-collection project that launched this week, tracking incidents reported around Metro Vancouver until the end of August. The data will then be used in a larger report to municipalities.

“There isn’t a whole lot of data on street harassment right now because in most cases, it’s not really criminal,” said Stacey Forrester, a Good Night Out regional organizer.

“So it’s one of those things that we feel we hear happens all the time, but there isn’t really a strong data set to find out just how much [that] is.”

The project, which is being funded through an innovation grant from UBC, stems from a House of Commons Standing Committee report on the Status of Women released last spring that found there are no formal places for people to report harassment that isn’t criminal.

“It’s frustrating for me as a woman to have been talking about this very issue since I was 14 years old and the realization that people don’t take things seriously until we have quantifiable numbers behind them,” Forrester said.

“I am surprised that, given the social shift in recent years around street harassment, that such a tool hasn’t been created yet.”

Collecting the data is simple. Whenever someone witnesses or experiences harassment, text the words “creep off” to 778-800-3822 on your smartphone.

That will prompt a series of questions in return, asking where the harassment took place and what kind of harassment occurred.

Good Night Out will be watching for trends, Forrester said, but exactly how the data will be compiled is still in the works.

“If we notice really strong trends, like at music festivals or like at night, that may be another way to map it,” she said, “but we’re planning to share the data with the public for sure.”

If enough people turn report harassment through the hotline, she added, the group may lobby city or provincial officials to promote such a tool and expand it.

Forrester said she doubts she’ll be surprised by the number of incidents that get reported, but anticipates it will shock some.

“It may be the kind of push we need to approach venues and festivals who maybe have been telling us for a little white that this isn’t an issue,” she said. “It will be nice to have data to back it up.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Band has guitars stolen while touring through Nelson
Next story
Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Just Posted

BREAKING: Police responding to alleged bomb threat

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers on site at Cranbrook Dodge this morning.

Remote wildfire burning near Canal Flats

BC Wildfire Service crews tackling seven-hectare blaze with 21 personnel.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week June 17 – 23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Best year yet for 2018 Strongman Classic

The 2018 Strongman Classic, which took place on Saturday, June 16 during… Continue reading

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

Woensdregt: Taking Heart in Holy Anger

Rev. Yme Woensdregt One of my favourite prayers of all time is… Continue reading

Read it and weep

I sat here this week, watching what is happening on the southern… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: June 22

Proportional representation long overdue; Where have all the wildlife gone; and more …

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Band has guitars stolen while touring through Nelson

Michael Rault’s band had three guitars taken after playing a show Thursday

Most Read