Credit Union amalgamation process continues

Last fall, it was announced that seven credit unions across the Kootenay, Columbia Valley and Boundary regions of British Columbia were exploring an amalgamation. Columbia Valley, Creston & District, East Kootenay Community, Grand Forks, Heritage, Kootenay Savings and Nelson & District Credit Unions have been engaged in discussion around the design and potential of a new, united credit union.

The process is being driven by the rapidly evolving pace of the financial services industry, and the opportunity to share resources and expertise across the region.

There have been more than 60 people involved in the project, which is a first for Canada. An amalgamation between this many credit unions have never been done in Canada before.

In a media release, it was announced that the business case for the amalgamation is being finalized. Once that is done, it will be reviewed for approval by the Boards of Directors of each of the credit unions. If that approval occurs, an application for amalgamation will be referred to the Financial Institutions Commission of BC.

Also during this process, each partnering credit union will begin a formal consultation process with their members so their members will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposed new credit union. Finally, every member of each participating credit union will be given a vote to approve the resolution approved by their Board of Directors.

This will be a lengthy process and will likely continued through 2018.

A website www.exploringstrengthandunity.ca has been set up to provide more information.

Last fall, Kootenay Saving CEO Brent Tremblay told the Bulletin that whatever the outcome of the exploration, there would be no job loss at either the corporate or branch level.

Previous story
DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery
Next story
Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

Just Posted

Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

City to forward urban deer report to ministry, apply for another wildlife permit

The City of Cranbrook’s urban deer report, released to Council and the… Continue reading

No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Plane that departed from Cranbrook had nose wheel separate from landing gear in Calgary.

Cranbrook RCMP report: April 2-April 9

• Calls for Service: 135 • Impaired Driving: One (alcohol) • Collisions… Continue reading

Council votes against fireworks prohibition

Cranbrook City Council narrowly voted to not prohibit fireworks displays from April 1 though October 31, voting against a City staff recommendation.

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

Credit Union amalgamation process continues

Last fall, it was announced that seven credit unions across the Kootenay,… Continue reading

Elk Hunt rocks again

Legendary Kimberley band reunites this Saturday

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

LMS presents a Tale As Old As Time

The Drama students of Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook are bringing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the stage this spring

CCT offers ‘Sunshine Boys’ to mark the spring

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) brings the joyous revival of “The Sunshine Boys”… Continue reading

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

Most Read