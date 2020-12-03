Danielle Moore, shown in this undated handout image provided by her father Chris Moore, one of 18 Canadians who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 fell from the skies shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Moore *MANDATORY CREDIT *

Danielle Moore, shown in this undated handout image provided by her father Chris Moore, one of 18 Canadians who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 fell from the skies shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Moore *MANDATORY CREDIT *

Crash victims’ families told approval of 737 Max by Transport Canada looks ‘imminent’

The Max has been grounded in Canada since March 2019

The father of a young woman who died in the Boeing 737 Max crash last year says federal officials told victims’ families approval of the beleaguered aircraft is “imminent.”

Chris Moore, who lost his 24-year-old daughter Danielle in the tragedy, says Transport Canada’s head of civil aviation informed family members in a virtual meeting Wednesday the department is on the cusp of validating changes to the plane, which has already been cleared for takeoff in the United States.

The Max has been grounded in Canada since March 2019, after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

Moore says he is concerned that the review processes that led regulators to green-light a defective plane remain in place.

Transport Canada has spent months reviewing changes made to the Max over the past 20 months, including critical flaws in its anti-stall software.

Amy Butcher, a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau, says that potential approval would be the first step on the path back to the runway, a process that would not wrap up before January and which would mandate a complex return-to-service plan, including training and maintenance instructions for airlines.

READ MORE: Families of 737 Max crash victims say plane is still unsafe, demand public inquiry

The Canadian Press

Most Read