Crash shuts down highway between Trail and Castlegar

Update 8:56 a.m.:
According to Drive BC, Highway 22 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident between China Creek Road and 200 Avenue, approximately three kilometres south of Castlegar.
Assessment is in progress. No detour is available.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Highway 22 near Genelle is closed to traffic this morning due to a motor vehicle collision.
Two first responders from Station 373 Genelle and seven firefighters from Station 374 Trail were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.
At 8:30 a.m. the incident was listed as “under control.”
The highway will remained closed until further notice.
More info to come …
