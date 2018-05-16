Crash near Creston causes delays on Highway 3

As of this morning, DriveBC is reporting the highway open to single lane alternating traffic

A single vehicle crash near Creston, resulting in the death of one female, caused highway 3 to shut down between Creston and Yahk, B.C. last night.

As of 6:47 a.m. this morning, DriveBC was reporting the highway open to single lane alternating traffic.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred on Hwy 3, approximately 500 metres east of Walker Bridge, Erikson. At the time of the collision, the SUV, containing one person, was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and rolled several times before coming to rest in a raging creek bed.

Emergency services were contacted but the female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Upon investigating the incident, RCMP found the collision to occur at approximately 1:00 a.m. pacific time, and that the driver was traveling East from Surrey, B.C.

For updates on road closures visit DriveBC.ca.

Previous story
If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will step in to back new Trans Mountain investors

Just Posted

Saved from the depths

Man credits Operation Street Angel for rescuing him from depression, homelessness and alcohol

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will step in to back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Pedestrian hit in Marysville

Update: driver cooperative, vehicle inspection requested

CHCA board of directors 2018

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary have a new slate of Directors, elected… Continue reading

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

Crash near Creston causes delays on Highway 3

As of this morning, DriveBC is reporting the highway open to single lane alternating traffic

B.C. premier receives lukewarm reception at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Speaking to a crowd of about 400 at a Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Horgan said they’re committed to ending MSPs

Waters rising in flood-ravaged southern B.C. as residents brace for ‘round two’

Heavy rains and spring runoff combined to push floodwaters to levels not seen in 70 years in and around Grand Forks last week.

Federal plan to ease penalties for corporate crime has drawbacks: internal analysis

A federal plan to take a bite out of corporate crime has potential downsides, including the risk of eroding public confidence in the legal system

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children will be in Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Chilliwack Chiefs secure semi-final spot with shutout of Wellington Dukes

Chilliwack goalie Daniel Chenard stopped 26 pucks for the clean sheet in a penalty filled game.

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Most Read