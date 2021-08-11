10th Avenue South will be closed for most of the day on Sunday, August 15th to accommodate a crane. (City file)

Crane operations for Armond Theatre to briefly close 10th Avenue South

Anyone walking or driving downtown Cranbrook on Sunday, August 15th will need to avoid a portion of 10th Avenue South while crane work is being done on the Armond Theatre.

10th Ave. S. between Baker Street and 1st Street South will be fully closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate a crane, says the City of Cranbrook.

The crane will be lifting structural beams onto the Armond Theatre’s roof as part of their ongoing renovations.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area for the duration of the road closure and while the crane is operational,” said the City. “Avoiding the area will help maintain public safety and the safety of construction crews.”

