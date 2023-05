Residents living in this area may notice discoloured water

Cranbrook’s water flushing project has moved to two new zones.

This week, crews will be back at the south end of the city, working from 11 St. South and 15 St. South to to 5 Ave. South and 11 Ave. South.

There will also be work from 2 St. South and 8 St. South to 14 Ave. South and 27 Ave. South.

Residents may notice cloudy water and lower water pressure in their homes. Discolouration is not a public health concern and residents are advised to run a cold tap until the water turns clear.

