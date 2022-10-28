Cranbrook’s Mayor and Council, left to right: Wesly Graham, Wayne Stetski, Norma Blissett, Mayor Wayne Price, Lynnette Wray, Ron Popoff and Mike Peabody. (Barry Coulter photo)

Cranbrook’s Mayor and Council, left to right: Wesly Graham, Wayne Stetski, Norma Blissett, Mayor Wayne Price, Lynnette Wray, Ron Popoff and Mike Peabody. (Barry Coulter photo)

Cranbrook’s new mayor and councillors sworn in

Judge Grant Sheard leads each councillor through the oath of office

Cranbrook’s 25th mayor and new councillors were officially sworn in at a ceremony held Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Royal Alexandra Hall.

Provincial Court Judge Grant Sheard was on hand to conduct the ceremony, and led each councillor, elected or re-relected on October 15,through the oath of office. The councillors and mayor affirmed the commitment to uphold their office and treat each other with respect

Cranbrook’s City Council are comprised of Mayor Wayne Price, and Councillors Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody, Ron Ropoff, Wayne Stetski and Lynnette Wray.

MORE TO COME …

