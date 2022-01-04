East Kootenay’s New Year’s baby welcomed six weeks early

The baby girl is the first to be born at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in 2022

Pictured are Jo-Ann Pelletier and Billy Long, who welcomed their baby into the world six weeks early, on January 1, 2022. (Sumbitted file)

Cranbrook residents Jo-Ann Pelletier and Billy Long welcomed their New Year’s baby into the world six weeks early, on January 1, 2022 at 1:51 p.m. The baby girl is the first to be born at East Kootenay Regional Hospital this year.

Baby Pelletier came into the world at five pounds, six ounces and is doing really well, according to Mom.

“She’s doing really well, breathing on her own. We just can’t wait to get home and to be able to hold her,” Pelletier said. “There is no NICU here, so [doctors] thought they might have to fly her out. We’re not too sure yet what will happen, but she’s doing well.”

The New Year’s baby is yet to be named, as Mom and Dad thought they had another six weeks to choose and are still searching for the right fit. The couple and their two other daughters moved to Cranbrook just over a year ago.