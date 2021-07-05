Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic moving to Parkland Middle School

Parkland Middle School will be the new site for Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic. Trevor Crawley photo.

The COVID-19 immunization clinic is being moved from the Cranbrook Curling Centre to Parkland Middle School for the immediate future.

Officials with Interior Health confirmed the move, which is happening because of better air conditioning at Parkland Middle School, and better able to handle the heat that the region has been experiencing in recent days.

There will be signage at the curling centre to inform people of the change, as well as notices sent to people who have already booked immunizations.