Cranbrook’s Coldest Night of the Year raises over $27,000

The walk is held every year to raise funds for organizations serving the homeless community

Cranbrook’s virtual Coldest Night of the Year walk raised over $27,000 this year, surpassing their original goal of $20,000.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk to raise money for charities that serve people who are experiencing homelessness. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the walk was held virtually by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays.

Participants registered online and could complete the two to five kilometre walk in their neighbourhoods or on the local trails. Participants were encouraged to walk with their COVID-safe bubble (or on their own). Traditionally, the walk takes place on a specific route with hundreds of people in attendance.

Cranbrook had 98 walkers this year, and 15 teams. They raised a total of $27,872.

According to the CNOY website, the Student Nurses Against Homelessness raised the most money in Cranbrook, coming in at $4,385. Close behind was team BriKat at $2,805 and Western Financial Group at $2,781.

George Berry of Berry Architecture, lead sponsor this year, participated in a live video with CMHA Kootenays during the virtual event.

“Mental health is something that is close to our hearts and certainly in the time of COVID that we’re in right now, people are struggling. People are struggling at home, they are struggling out on the streets, having a tough time making a go of it,” he said in the video. “It’s events like this, to us, that are very, very important to get involved in.”


