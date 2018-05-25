Cranbrook writer wins national book prize

Full Curl by Dave Butler has won the 2018 Arthur Ellis Award for Best First Crime Novel.

A Cranbrook writer has won a prestigious national book prize for his debut mystery novel, released last fall.

Dundurn Press announced Friday that Full Curl by Dave Butler has won the 2018 Arthur Ellis Award for Best First Crime Novel. The awards were announced Thursday night, May 24, at the Arthur Ellis Awards Gala in Toronto.

Dundurn acquisitions editor Scott Fraser accepted the award on behalf of Dave Butler.

The annual Arthur Ellis Awards by Crime Writers of Canada recognizes the best in mystery, crime, and suspense writing in fiction and non-fiction by Canadian writers.

Published in September 2017, Full Curl is the first book in the Jenny Willson Mystery Series that features park warden Jenny Willson who is known for saying what others can’t or won’t. In 2015 it was shortlisted for the Unhanged Arthur Award for Best Unpublished First Crime Novel. Full Curl is also currently nominated for the 2018 Kobo Emerging Writer Prize in the mystery category.

In Full Curl, Jenny Willson discovers animals disappearing from Canada’s mountain parks, and she finds herself racing down a trail lined with deceit, distraction, and murder, and tempted to cross a line to a place she might not be able to come back from.

Booklist wrote that this is “a series readers will follow for a long time.” Kirkus Reviews wrote that “Butler’s strong debut shows a powerful heroine determined to bring a nasty but fully fleshed-out set of baddies to justice.”

Dave Butler is a forester and biologist living in Cranbrook, B.C., in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains. His writing and photography have appeared in numerous Canadian publications. Dave is Director of Sustainability at Canadian Mountain Holidays, a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal winner, and a Royal Canadian Geographical Society Fellow.

The second book in the series, No Place for Wolverines, comes out in October 2018.

Previous story
Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Just Posted

Cranbrook writer wins national book prize

Full Curl by Dave Butler has won the 2018 Arthur Ellis Award for Best First Crime Novel.

Some light at the end of the tunnel for driver examiner shortage

As Sparwood student readies petition, ICBC has two new testers training

Moving towards a spectacular Sam Steele Days

Sam Steele Society has made some adjustments to enhance the festival including a parade route change

MP puts out call for senior grant funding opportunities

Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne Stetski is alerting eligible organizations that the… Continue reading

Kootenay Christian Academy honours its teachers

Students at Kootenay Christian Academy decided to take Tuesday, May 22, and… Continue reading

Kootenay Christian Academy honours its teachers

Students at Kootenay Christian Academy decided to take Tuesday, May 22, and… Continue reading

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Most Read