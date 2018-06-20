Cranbrook Working Dog Group perform well at Calgary contest

Cranbrook Working Dog Group, left to right: Cheryl Popoff and Brody, Jeff Popoff and Vonnah, Ewa Gorka with Ossa and Ubi, Eldon Harder, and Waldy Gorka with Kazan and Samboya.

Submitted

The Cranbrook Working Dog Group would like to take this opportunity to thank its members for continued effort, dedication, and commitment, to the utility K9 companion.

Members of the group travelled to Calgary, AB. on June 3 to the German Shepherd Dog Club of Calgary’s Regional Championship Trial and Sieger Show, to compete in the sport of Schutzhund. Also known as IPO Sport, it consists of three phases where the dog must pass all three tests with a minimum score of 70 per cent in each phase, to obtain the ‘working title’ known as IPO. The three phases are: tracking, obedience and protection.

Congratulations to Ewa H. Gorka, and her three K9 partners for representing the Cranbrook area with top results. K9 partner, Go Go Ossa von Wendelin, competed in IPO1, and received scores of 88 per cent in tracking, 92 per cent in obedience and 80 per cent in protection, also receiving ‘High’ in trial, winning first place. Ossa, a four year old German Shepherd, has earned many titles to her name — getting IPO1 is a very special one to add.

Congratulations to Kazan von Wendelin, a four year old German Shepherd as well, for earning a PASS, in the BH exam, an ‘entry-level’ obedience test, that all dogs must pass in order to continue to IPO training and further examination. Kazan also won first place in the Sieger Show, Open Male Class.

A big surprise for Ewa’s up and coming puppy, Ubi-Wan Kenobi von Wendelin, for winning first place in her 3 to 6 Month Female Puppy class. Ubi is showing much promise in dog sport.

Thank you to Cheryl and Jeff Popoff, for years of commitment to dogs and dog sport. A special thanks to Eldon Harder, for willing to put on the training sleeve and work the dogs, to Bob Termunde for allowing the group to train on his property, Wayne Hauck, for getting up in the early mornings to lay tracks for the dogs, and lastly to Waldy Gorka, for pulling the group along rain or shine. Dog sport would not be possible without you — thank you.

The Cranbrook Working Dog Group, established in 2014, is a non-profit, dog utility and sport group. Members are accepted based on dedication and commitment to their dogs, and training of their K9 partner. Members compete in CKC, Canadian Kennel Club events, as well as GSSCC, German Shepherd Schutzhund Club of Canada, trials that consist of tracking, obedience, and protection. All members must follow the Breeder’s Code of Ethics. All breeds are welcome. Contact Ewa, www.vomgorka.com for more information.