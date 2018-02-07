Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

A Cranbrook woman who was in critical condition following a tragic car accident this weekend has passed away, according to an update from her family.

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition following the collision on Saturday, a few kilometres east of Yahk. Her husband, Captain Clayton Murrell with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, died on the scene.

“Today our Joan has left this world to be with the man whom she loved. Joan’s struggle is now over and she has Peace,” reads a statement provided by McKinnon’s family. “Joan’s family thanks you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are in awe of the love everyone has shared with them.”

The family statement says dates and locations for a joint celebration of life will be determined at a later date. The statement also noted that McKinnon’s organs were donated ‘so that she could give the gift of life to others.’

The collision occured between a pickup truck and a semi trailer in the early Saturday morning hours that also claimed the life of the semi truck driver, an unidentified 59-year-old man from Edmonton.

Previous story
John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

Just Posted

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

Strength of Wilkinson’s campaign prevailed: Shypitka

Kootenay East MLA says new BC Liberal leader is the right candidate to move the party forward.

City Council begins with moment of silence

Council, S/Sgt Lee honour Cpt Clayton Murrell before meeting

Cranbrook and Kimberley looking ahead to 55+ BC Games

Submitted While most people are looking forward to Spring and flowers blooming,… Continue reading

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

Short, intense weather event could impact driving conditions

Wednesday night through Thursday, rapidly changing temperatures and precipitation expected

Nominations open for Sustainable Community Builder Award

City hall seeking nominations to recognize sustainability in the community.

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Most Read