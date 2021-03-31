Irene Bischler has been awarded the provincial Medal of Good Citizenship

Cranbrook woman awarded provincial citizenship medal

The province has recognized a Cranbrook woman for her work and volunteerism with youth at Amy Woodlands Elementary School and local sports organizations.

Irene Bischler was announced as a recipient of B.C.’s Medal of Good Citizenship, a provincial award that celebrates outstanding service and commitment to communities.

“This important honour recognizes people who have gone above and beyond to offer help and kindness to others during these exceptionally challenging times,” said Premier John Horgan. “The latest recipients of the Medal of Good Citizenship make our province a better place through their contributions and provide an example we can all aspire to meet in our communities.”

Medals will be presented at virtual ceremonies in the coming months.

According to a biography submitted in the announcement, Bischler is described as “one of the most compassionate, selfless and empathetic people who has ever worked at Cranbrook’s Amy Woodland Elementary School.”

Bischler sets up the breakfast club for the school, which feeds 30-40, greeting students who may not have otherwise been fed or had a positive interaction yet that day.

Following breakfast, Bischler begins emotional support groups, where students cook, do carpentry, sew, decorate cakes and cookies, among many other activities. Additionally, she often takes students out into the community for activities, always with the goal of ensuring students are happy, emotionally regulated and connected to their school community.

She also mentors young teachers and education assistants, and has worked with the Southeast Kootenay School District’s Alternate programs. As president of the CUPE Union, Bischler ensures members are supported while working in high-stress situations they may find themselves working in.

Outside of the classroom, Bischler has also supported athletes through power skating and figure skating coaching. She also has given respite care to kids to help families in crisis, and has also worked with individuals with special needs for many years.

The announcement included a total of 14 recipients from communities across the province.To date, a total of 90 citizens and two communities have been recognized.

“It was such a difficult decision for the committee to select just 14 individuals from the long list of incredible nominees,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and chair of the medal’s selection committee. “We are so fortunate in British Columbia to live amongst so many unsung heroes. These outstanding, remarkable and selfless leaders make our communities shine brightly.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker
Next story
Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

Just Posted

Left to right: Prince William of the House of Windsor — the sexiest bald man in the world, apparently; Peter Garrett, lead singer of Midnight Oil (photo courtesy Thesupermat); Another random bald guy, angry he didn’t make the top 100.
The survey results that have shaken the bald community

Now folks, everyone knows that the balder a man is, the better… Continue reading

Just in time for summer, the Mount Baker RV Park in downtown Cranbrook has reopened.
City still seeking formal feedback on future of Mount Baker RV Campground

The city is still seeking feedback on the future of the Mount… Continue reading

Irene Bischler has been awarded the provincial Medal of Good Citizenship
Cranbrook woman awarded provincial citizenship medal

The province has recognized a Cranbrook woman for her work and volunteerism… Continue reading

letter
LETTER: Who would do such a thing?

Nesting goose shot on Wycliffe property

Cranbrook city hall. Townsman file photo.
Recycling carts for curbside collection set for residential delivery

Contractor operating curbside recycling program to deliver carts to residential households

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read