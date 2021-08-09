Cranbrook water taste, smell not a health and safety concern: City

Complaints coming in to the City about the taste and smell of drinking water

Continued hot weather and low water levels in the Philips Reservoir are contributing to a potential funny smell and taste to Cranbrook’s drinking water, says the City.

It is not a health and safety hazard, however, as the City explained that water is tested regularly.

“Over the last several days, we have been hearing some concerns from the public about the taste and odour of our drinking water,” said the City of Cranbrook in a press release. “This is a regular concern this time of year as water temperatures rise and water levels drop in the reservoir, especially with the above average temperatures and a rainfall drought that we are experiencing.”

The City adds that this situation is common in many drinking water reservoirs across North America.

“It is not a health concern if disinfection treatment systems continue to operate,” said Jason Perrault, Public Works Manager with the City of Cranbrook. “Our operations staff continue to conduct a robust water quality monitoring program and would inform the public if there were any health concerns related to water quality.”

Despite the fact that Cranbrook received some much welcomed rain on Sunday, the City says that with more warm, dry days in the forecast it’s important to continue to follow the current phase two outdoor watering practices, which were put into effect on July 20th.

Even numbered properties may water on Thursday and Sunday, while odd numbered properties may water on Tuesday and Sunday, with no watering on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays. Outdoor water use is only allowed from 4a.m. to 11a.m. and 7p.m. to 11p.m. on your designated day.

