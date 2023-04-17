City of Cranbrook Logo

Cranbrook water flushing project continues near Kootenay Orchards, Park Royal

Residents in these areas may notice lower water pressure and discolouration

The City of Cranbrook’s water flushing operations will continue in the south and north ends of the city, starting on April 17.

Crews will be working between Kootenay Orchards Elementary School and 14 Ave. South, and towards the north end of the Park Royal area.

Residents in these areas of the city may notice cloudy water and lower water pressure for a brief time after the flushing is finished. Discolouration is not a public health concern and it can be fixed by running cold water through the tap until clear.

