Cranbrook volunteer Neil Cook named to Order of B.C.

Neil Cook was named to the Order of BC during a ceremony that included in-person and virtual attendance on Thursday, March 3.

A Cranbrook resident has been named to the Order of B.C. as one of 31 new appointees announced by the provincial lieutenant governor on Thursday.

Neil Cook joined a class of notable British Columbians including singer Michael Bublé, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer who has been managing B.C.’s COVID-19 response, and former BC Liberal Finance Minister Carole Taylor.

“As chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am honoured to share congratulations to all being invested into the order,” stated Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia, in a news release. “Your contributions to your communities and to the province are remarkable, and this recognition of your service to British Columbians is richly deserved. I look forward to the investiture and the opportunity to celebrate all new members.”

“Congratulations to the newest members of the Order of B.C. Thank you for your passion, your hard work and the gifts you share with others,” said Premier John Horgan. “Your achievements and accomplishments create a better B.C. for us all.”

Cook was previously awarded with a Medal of Good Citizenship in recognition for his volunteerism with many local non-profit organizations in Cranbrook.

Cook’s extensive volunteer efforts include serving as on the Canadian Mental Health Association board, chairing the East Kootenay Homeless Coalition, which sought to establish a 24/7 homeless shelter, and also participating on boards associated with Summit Community Services, Cranbrook Society for Community Living, and taking a leading role in forming the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (now the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies).

Cook has also served with local clubs including the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club, Cranbrook Rotary and Kinsmen, while also participating in many community fundraising campaigns such as SPCA, Juvenile Diabetes Association, Kinsmen Mothers’ March, Canadian Cancer Society, and the Cranbrook Children’s Festival.

In addition to his work with non-profits, service clubs and community fundraisers, Cook and his wife, Marilynne, have raised three children and welcomed 24 foster children into their home and hearts.