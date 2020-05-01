Cranbrook transit’s annual spring service changes take effect as of May 2, 2020. (Cranbrook Townsman File)

Cranbrook transit spring service changes take effect this weekend

Rear door loading and free ridership for all routes will remain in place at least until the end of May

Effective beginning Saturday, May 2, 2020 there will be a regular service change to some transit routes in Cranbrook.

In a press release, BC Transit and the City of Cranbrook explained that the seasonal spring service change includes service reductions on the following routes: 3 Third Avenue, 5 College, 7 7-11th Avenue and 14 14th Avenue.

Jonathan Dyck, Communications Manager for BC Transit said that the change is part of an annual adjustment to match the demand with ridership primarily associated to the College of the Rockies.

“This route primarily services College of the Rockies and this is a regular service change that occurs every year,” Dyck said. “When the college winds down, the ridership changes and this is put in place to reflect that.”

He adds that rear door loading and free ridership for all routes will remain in place at least until the end of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are re-offering rear door loading and there will be no fees for the remainder of the month,” said Dyck. “Since this is a fluid situation we will continue to monitor fees and safety protocols on an ongoing basis.”

BC Transit echoed Dyck’s statement in their press release and thanked customers for their patience during this time.

“This service change also takes into account having sufficient service to allow for physical distancing while travelling on public transit in BC Transit communities due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation,” said BC Transit. “The response to COVID-19 is a fluid situation that businesses, governments, and people are adjusting to across the country and around the world. BC Transit will continue to monitor available resources and provide service updates on a day-to-day basis. We thank our customers for their patience, and apologize for the inconvenience.”

READ MORE: Cranbrook transit remains operational, free of charge starting April 1

Increased cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been initiated for the transit system. Riders are encouraged to practice social distancing on buses, such as standing behind the red line, moving to the back, moving to an open space and being courteous to fellow riders.


