Cranbrook transit remains operational, free of charge starting April 1

All transit in Cranbrook has been made free to customers starting Wednesday, April 1, as the City of Cranbrook, B.C. Transit and the local operator continue to monitor the ongoing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transit operations are continuing as normal, however, reducing the number of routes and changing scheduled times may be considered, according to a press release from the City of Cranbrook. The city says it will provide an public update if anything changes.

With city offices closed to the public, there is no way to purchase monthly or daily transit passes. Riders with a monthly pass for March 2020 should continue using it until April 1, while those who use day passes are asked to pay the normal cash fare until the end of the month.

Leisure Access Passes will remain active until the end of March, then free transit starts at the beginning of April.

Increased cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been initiated for the transit system. Riders are encouraged to practice social distancing on buses, such as standing behind the red line, move to the back, moving to an open space and being courteous to fellow riders.

Avoid bus travel if you aren’t feeling well.



