Cranbrook transit remains operational, free of charge starting April 1

All transit in Cranbrook has been made free to customers starting Wednesday, April 1, as the City of Cranbrook, B.C. Transit and the local operator continue to monitor the ongoing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transit operations are continuing as normal, however, reducing the number of routes and changing scheduled times may be considered, according to a press release from the City of Cranbrook. The city says it will provide an public update if anything changes.

With city offices closed to the public, there is no way to purchase monthly or daily transit passes. Riders with a monthly pass for March 2020 should continue using it until April 1, while those who use day passes are asked to pay the normal cash fare until the end of the month.

Leisure Access Passes will remain active until the end of March, then free transit starts at the beginning of April.

Increased cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been initiated for the transit system. Riders are encouraged to practice social distancing on buses, such as standing behind the red line, move to the back, moving to an open space and being courteous to fellow riders.

Avoid bus travel if you aren’t feeling well.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities
Next story
‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Just Posted

Cranbrook transit remains operational, free of charge starting April 1

All transit in Cranbrook has been made free to customers starting Wednesday,… Continue reading

RDEK postpones public hearings, community meetings

April 3 board meeting will continue as scheduled with social distancing and teleconferencing

Ktunaxa Nation Council government moves to remote services delivery, announces closures

For the Townsman In order to reduce the potential for transmission of… Continue reading

Nelson dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

Covid-19: The Exit Problem

Gwynne Dyer Most of the countries in Asia, Europe and North America… Continue reading

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

B.C. city suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19

City pulled Bikram Yoga Delta’s licence after owner refused to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

COVID-19: Bus fares waived, back door entry for most as BC Transit ensures social distancing

The new measures are now in effect

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte donated to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

Most Read