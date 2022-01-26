Cranbrook Tourism adding new visitor centre to downtown core

It will provide a unique opportunity to pilot new tourism strategies: City

Cranbrook Tourism is getting a Visitor Information Centre in the downtown core this March. The new addition to the tourism sector will be located in the same building as Cranbrook Photo. (Barry Coulter photo)

Cranbrook City Council approved a fee for service agreement at a regular Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24. The agreement will see that the City and Cranbrook Tourism provide visitor information services for at least a one-year term.

“Marketing the world class experiences Cranbrook has to offer is just part of growing tourism in the region. We are excited to now be able to extend our work into enhancing the visitor experience with travel planning and on the ground support,” said Kristy Jahn-Smith, Executive Director of Cranbrook Tourism. “Our doors will be open to welcoming visitors in the new space March 1. We are very enthusiastic to be doing so in the heart of downtown.”

She adds that until March 1, Cranbrook Tourism will continue to be available via phone, email, on social media or in-person at 19-9 Ave S.

The new information centre will be located at 800C Baker Street, in the former office of Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison.

“This location is prominently situated within the downtown core, attached to a heritage building near many other historic elements like the Elko Station, the Cranbrook Ed statue, and the restored engine,” the City said.

Darren Brewer, Business Development Officer for the City of Cranbrook, echoed that statement, saying that it is a “great location” that will provide a unique opportunity to pilot new tourism strategies.

“Tourism is a pillar for growth in Cranbrook, and an important ingredient in the revitalization of downtown. This will help raise the profile of Cranbrook,” said Brewer.

Cranbrook Tourism will also be offering on-demand visitor information services to attend events like the Cranbrook Farmers’ Markets in 2022, alongside the operation of the Elizabeth Lake Centre which is open from June 1 to Sept. 5, 2022.

Jahn-Smith adds that Cranbrook Tourism will be hiring a full-time visitor centre manager, and they are actively recruiting volunteers and summer students.

The fee-for-service contract amount is budgeted at $66,000, which was approved in the 2021-2025 Five- Year Financial Plan.



