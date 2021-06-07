Cranbrook to add new four-way stops to the great family of four-way stops

Two new stops, both on Third Avenue South, will enhance safety and give motorists more opportunity to exercise courtesy

Four-way stops will now be in place on 3rd Avenue South at 4th Street South near TM Roberts School, and another at 11th Street South. Courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook’s traffic flow patterns are entering a new age.

The City is augmenting its great family of four-way stops with the addition of new new sets, both on Third Avenue South.

The new stops will bring Cranbrook’s total number of such orderly intersections to 12 (including the two three-way stops in town).

The new four-way stops will now be in place on 3rd Avenue South at 4th Street South near TM Roberts School, and another at 11th Street South.

The City of Cranbrook said in a news release that advance notice signs will be in place ahead of both intersections for the next several weeks as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians of the traffic pattern changes.

The changes are a result of recommendations from a recent traffic impact study completed as part of new growth and development in the City.

“We ask that you please be patient and take care when approaching these intersections,” the City of Cranbrook said in a statement, “as some drivers and pedestrians may take time to adjust to these changes, even with the additional signage in place.”

The addition of the new stops will give Cranbrook motorists even more opportunity to exercise the courtesy for which they are renowned. Many of these intersections involve cars arriving at the same instant. Thus, eye contact between cars must be made, and elegance and common courtesy prevail as we wave at each other in a “please, I insist, after you” type of gesture.